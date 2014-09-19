CNN Made A Huge Mistake On A Scotland Independence Poll

CNN gave 110% when they reported on a poll of Scotland’s independence referendum Thursday night — and it was a huge mistake.

The cable news network ran a graphic that reported the Scotcen Poll of Polls found 52% of Scotland’s voters against independence and 58% in favour, which is, of course, an impossible result.

Scotcen’s poll actually showed 52% of voters against independence and 48% in favour.

CNN’s graphic was widely mocked on Twitter. Check it out below.

