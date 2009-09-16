CNN Launches A La Carte Wire Service At $199 Per Story

CNN yesterday launched an “à la carte” wire service which allows journalists, publishers and media organisations to buy individual CNN Wire stories for single use.



Each story costs $199 and can be bought off the CNN Wire site using a credit card.

CNN launched the CNN News Wire as a subscription service in November 2008. It was positioned as a lower cost option to the AP.

By offering individual stories for sale, CNN is tapping into the growing market of bloggers and small news sites who cannot afford subscription services, but will be happy to shell out $200 for a good scoop now and then.

Image: tinou bao

