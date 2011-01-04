CNN's John Roberts Jumps Ship For Fox News

Photo: CNN

Former CNN morning anchor John Roberts is expected to join Fox News as a senior national correspondent.Roberts recently departed his spot as anchor of the ratings-challenged American Morning ostensibly to become a national reporter for CNN. Instead he has apparently decided to jump ship to the cable news channel that trumped all others in the ratings this year.



Prior to his move to CNN Roberts was Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News making one wonder if Fox’s longterm plan here is to replace current White House correspondents Mike Emanuel and Wendall Goler — who themselves took over for the popular Major Garrett earlier this year — with Roberts.

For the time being however Roberts will be based in Atlanta in order to remain close to his fiance, CNN dayside anchor Kyra Phillips.

In the official release Fox SVP Michael Clemente said: “We are excited to welcome John to FOX News — his reputation as a skilled journalist with years of notable experience in the field will be a valuable addition to our news programming.”

