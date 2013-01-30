CNN Is Losing Its Managing Editor And Five Star Political Contributors

Photo: CNN

CNN is losing managing editor Mark Whitaker and five significant political contributors to the network, FishbowlDC’s Betsy Rothstein reports.Whitaker is resigning from the network, according to a report from Alex Weprin at MediaBistro. In his outgoing memo to staff, Whitaker said he would depart because he believes incoming president Jeff Zucker “deserves his own team and management structure and the freedom to communicate one clear vision to the staff.”



Meanwhile, political pundit couple James Carville and Mary Matalin will not have their contracts continued, according to Rothstein’s report. And conservative contributor Erick Erickson will also leave the network for Fox News. Finally, the former Republican Secretary of Education Bill Bennett and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona are also not coming back. Cardona will remain a contributor with CNN Espanol.

The network has undergone a flurry of changes in the past month-plus. On Tuesday, the network also announced it was adding former ABC reporter and 20/20 co-anchor Chris Cuomo. In December, former ABC reporter and White House correspondent Jake Tapper joined the network.

In November, CNN announced that Zucker would replace Jim Walton as the network’s president.

UPDATE: CNN’s Erick Erickson confirmed he was leaving CNN in a post on RedState.com, for which he is managing editor.

“Yes, I can confirm I am leaving CNN. It was a very, very difficult decision,” Erickson wrote.

Check out the full post here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.