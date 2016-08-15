CNN host delivers brazen message to Trump campaign manager after allegations of media bias

CNN host Jake Tapper has rejected claims of media bias after Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, accused him of obeying the “Clinton narrative” while covering the election this week.

“These things, just because you say them, they are not true,” Tapper told Manafort.

The remark came after Manafort accused Tapper of bias for covering Trump’s assertion that the “Second Amendment people” could possibly stop Hillary Clinton from appointing liberal Supreme Court justices as president.

Manafort said Tapper should have focused more on Trump’s economic message and a batch of new emails that raised questions about the relationship between the Clinton Foundation and State Department during Clinton’s time as secretary.

“First of all, as a factual matter, on Monday, my show, covered Mr. Trump’s speech. OK? We did. We covered Mr. Trump’s speech, we covered him there. And we did cover Hillary Clinton’s emails,” Tapper told Manafort.

Manafort said that Trump had been talking about his economic message “all week,” but that Tapper only covered it for one day.

“And you covered this aside about the Second Amendment for three days. I mean, come on! There is not a comparison here,” Manafort said.

“And Mr. Trump bears no responsibility for his campaign being off message?” Tapper asked. “His comments about the Second Amendment had nothing to do with why we were not covering the economic message?”

Manafort insisted that Trump’s Second Amendment remark was taken out of context and played up by the Clinton campaign.

Allegations from the Trump campaign that the media has not been covering the race fairly are nothing new. However, the rhetoric appeared to reach a new high point over the weekend.

“Honestly, I’m not running against crooked Hillary Clinton. I’m running against the crooked media,” Trump said at a Saturday night rally.

On Sunday morning, he continued lacerating the media, going on an angry Twitter tirade claiming he’d be winning the race if he were covered in a more positive light.

