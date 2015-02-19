CNN shares new insight into ISIS's recruiting techniques...

In addition to murdering innocent civilians and producing appalling propaganda videos, the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS and ISIL) has reportedly developed some creative and effective recruiting techniques.

Last year, for example, the group successfully persuaded three Colorado schoolgirls they contacted on the Internet to steal passports and money from their parents and fly to Turkey to join up.

This morning, CNN shared some insight on some of ISIS’ unconventional recruiting tools:

Now people in the West can finally understand what they’re up against!

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts That Show How Different Russia Is From The Rest Of The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.