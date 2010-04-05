CNN Is Dead, A Victim Of Blind Adherence To Silly Principles

Photo: artvoice.com

In the end, it’s usually our principles that betray us. Former CNN chief Rick Kaplan told Ken Auletta in his 2004 biography of founder Ted Turner, “Basically, the Fox prime-time schedule is just talk radio. And with the networks convinced they don’t need to cover the world, there really is a need for CNN. You need to have one network that really covers the news, not talks about covering the news.”As it turns out, of course, he was wrong



Keep reading at New York >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.