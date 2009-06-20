CNN: We're Big In Tehran Too!

For tech and media marketers right now, “Big in Tehran” is the new “Big in Japan.”



For example, we just heard from CNN that its “citizen journalism” site iReport has seen a sudden spike in activity since protests over a contested election in Iran began a week ago.

During the week ended June 18, iReport took 4,919 user-submitted reports, up 335% from the week before. 1,979 of those reports dealt specifically with Iran. 79 of those were approved to run on CNN.com.

CNN says new iReport registrations spiked 250% during the same week.

Until now, iReport’s perhaps biggest story was a ultimately fraudulent report about one of tech’s biggest stars having a heart attack. Perhaps you recall our coverage.

Here are some of iReport’s biggest hits from the protests:

Photos from candlelight vigil –

Crowds walk the streets of Tehran (video)

Photos from Thursday rally

Fifth day of rallies in Tehran (photos)

Youth take to streets in Tehran (video)

Students hold massive protest (contains two videos from the iReporter)

