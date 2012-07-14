CNN Reporter Calls Bill Nye 'Kooky' And Asks Him To Defend Climate Change

Jennifer Welsh

In a recent interview about the Colorado wildfires, a CNN reporter told Bill Nye The Science Guy he’s the “kooky guy who doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” then asks him to defend the idea of human-fuelled climate change. She cut him off in the middle of his explanation.

Bill Nye has been a respected science educator for decades. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and multiple honorary science doctorates.

Do you think she took the question too far? Watch the video for yourself below.

