CNN Reporter Calls Bill Nye 'Kooky' And Asks Him To Defend Climate Change

In a recent interview about the Colorado wildfires, a CNN reporter told Bill Nye The Science Guy he’s the “kooky guy who doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” then asks him to defend the idea of human-fuelled climate change. She cut him off in the middle of his explanation.



Bill Nye has been a respected science educator for decades. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and multiple honorary science doctorates.

Do you think she took the question too far? Watch the video for yourself below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

