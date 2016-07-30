INSTANT POLL: Hillary Clinton's convention speech was more of a hit with voters than Donald Trump's

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images.

People responded more favourably to Hillary Clinton’s convention speech than they did to Donald Trump’s, according to a CNN/ORC instant poll that compared audience reaction to both.

After Clinton’s speech, 71% of viewers CNN polled reacted positively. After Trump’s speech, 57% of people said they reacted positively.

Clinton’s speech might also help move the election polls in her favour — 60% of viewers said they were more likely to vote for Clinton after watching her address, while only 6% said they were less likely and 33% said it didn’t affect their vote either way.

And 82% of those CNN polled said Clinton’s policies would move the country in the right direction.

During her speech, Clinton said the country was at “a moment of reckoning,” presenting herself as the responsible choice for president instead of Trump.

Clinton cited President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s best-known remark in a rebuke of Trump’s platform, saying “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

She later took a shot at one of Trump’s comments from the Republican convention in Cleveland last week by telling the audience they shouldn’t “believe anyone who says, ‘I alone can fix it.'”

Clinton officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president at the party’s convention in Philadelphia this week, and Trump accepted the Republican nomination at that convention last week in Cleveland.

