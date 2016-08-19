CNN host breaks down presenting video of injured Syrian boy

A CNN host broke down while showing images of the injured boy who was rescued in Aleppo and is now being refereed to as the “The face of the Syrian Civial War.”

The boy, who was identified as Omran Daqneesh, was rescued after an air strike in Aleppo, Syria leveled his family’s home.

Footage from the Aleppo Media Center was widely circulated on social media Wednesday showing him in an ambulance sitting stoically while medical workers frantically pulled others from the rubble.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan became emotional while presenting the footage.

“What strikes me is we shed tears, but there are no tears here,” Bolduan said. “He doesn’t cry once. That little boy is in total shock. He’s stunned, inside his home one moment and the next, lost in the fury and the flurry of war and chaos,” Bolduan said as she struggled to describe the boy’s rescue.

Daqneesh’s rescue is a sight all too common according to media who have been covering the war-torn region.

“The truth is that the image you see today is repeated every day in Aleppo,” Mustafa al Sarouq, the Aleppo Media Center cameraman who filmed the video, told CNN.

