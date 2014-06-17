CNN Host Says Believing The IRS About Its Lost Emails Is Like Believing In The Easter Bunny

CNN host John King is more than a little bit suspicious of the Obama administration’s claim that it lost more than two years of emails belonging to Lois Lerner, the official at the center of the scandal surrounding the Internal Revenue Service’s alleged targeting of conservative groups.

The IRS told investigators Friday it lost some of Lerner’s emails from January 2009 through April 2011 because of a computer crash. The IRS has been accused of targeting conservative groups applying for tax-exempt status with additional scrutiny during that same period.

King reacted with extreme disbelief Monday.

“I’m going to be a little flippant here and I don’t — well, maybe I do mean to be. Do you believe in the Easter Bunny? Do you believe in Santa Claus? Do you believe that Lois Lerner’s emails suddenly went poof?” King asked a panel of political reporters discussing the issue.

Watch the segment below.

