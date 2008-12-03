CNN 'Hologram' Provider Gets Bought By News Corp. Sports JV

Remember those bizarre “hologram” effects that Time Warner’s (TWX) CNN used on Election night? They’re now the property of a News Corp. (NWS) joint venture.



Sports data company Stats, a joint venture of News Corp. and the AP, has acquired the “hologram” provider, Israel-based SportVU, SportBusiness reports. A Hebrew report cited by PaidContent’s Rafat Ali supposedly pegs the deal in the “tens of millions of dollars” range.

Ali explains the deal:

“From a sports perspective, its technology collects positioning data of the ball and participants within the playing field in real time, and then churns them to compile information and develop illustrations and scenarios in the playing field.”

