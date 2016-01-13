CNN grills Hillary Clinton on her sagging poll numbers and Joe Biden's praise for Bernie Sanders

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat for an interview on Tuesday with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, who grilled her on a number of topics dogging her presidential campaign.

Those topics included her chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), surging in recent primary polls.

But the Democratic front-runner downplayed that data and argued that presidential races naturally get closer as Election Day approaches.

“I’ve been in these elections before, they always tighten up as people begin to make up their minds, as they look at the candidates — that’s totally predictable,” Clinton said.

She also brushed off another question, about a recent poll by Quinnipiac University that showed her trailing Sanders in Iowa. She cited a different Public Policy Polling survey released on Tuesday that showed her leading in the Hawkeye State.

“I don’t pay any attention to this,” Clinton insisted. “I don’t feel that it’s a good reflection about who will actually come out on caucus night.”

Clinton also downplayed Vice President Joe Biden’s recent critique of her campaign. Biden said it was “relatively new” for Clinton to talk about income inequality, but “no one questions Bernie’s authenticity on those issues.”

However, Clinton said she had long addressed the income-inequality issue, though she was had been relatively quiet on all domestic policy during her four years in the Obama administration.

“Today he clarified what he said and said he was talking about me when I was secretary of state,” Clinton said. “Well when I was secretary of state, I couldn’t talk about domestic policy. There’s an unwritten rule — when you’re secretary of state, you do not talk about domestic policy.”

There was one prospect that Clinton seemed to enjoy: A potential run against Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump

“It would be amazing and I would look forward to it,” Clinton said, laughing.

