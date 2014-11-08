Unfortunate CNN Headline Confuses 'Osama' And 'Obama'

CNN earned widespread mockery Friday night when it apparently ran a headline referring to a Navy SEAL killing “Obama” instead of “Osama.”

“SEAL WHO CLAIMS HE KILLED OBAMA UNDER ATTACK,” it read.

According to video posted by Mediaite, CNN ran the chyron for at least the majority of a 45-second segment. People on Twitter quickly noticed the error:

The segment addressed the controversy surrounding Robert O’Neill, who claims he was the soldier who fatally shot Osama Bin Laden in the 2011 raid on a Pakistani compound. As CNN noted, however, other SEALs are reportedly disputing O’Neill’s version of the events.

CNN eventually replaced “Obama” with “Bin Laden” in the headline, Mediaite said.

