CNN 'Lost Its Mojo,' But Here's What It Looked Like When Ted Turner Launched The Network In 1980

Brandchannel.com has a piece today assessing CNN’s decline from a revolutionary cable news network to one that has “lost its mojo.”



Their conclusion:

CNN needs its mojo back, and to strike a delicate balance between ‘in-your-face’ and ‘here’s-what-I-think,’ in a world where information is ubiquitous, always live… and the substance of the content often takes a backseat to the form.

If you’re curious as to what it might have looked and felt like the day Ted Turner officially launched CNN back in 1980, here’s a video from the occasion:



