CNN: Germanwings CEO says 2 US citizens were on plane that crashed

The chief executive officer of Germanwings said on Wednesday that two U.S. citizens were among aboard the plane that crashed in France, CNN reported in a tweet.
Investigators were searching for the reason why a German Airbus ploughed into a mountainside in the French Alpson Tuesday, killing all 150 on board, including 16 teenagers returning from a school trip to Spain.
Helicopters flew over the site where the A320 operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline disintegrated after it went down in a remote area of ravines en route to Duesseldorf from Barcelona.
Germanwings said it believed 67 Germans were on the flight, and Spain said 45 passengers had Spanish names. One Belgian was aboard, Australia said two of it nationals had died, and Britain said it was likely some Britons were on the plane.
(This story corrects name and title of executive to Germanwings Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann fromCarsten Spohr, who is CEO of parent Lufthansa in first paragraph)
(Reporting by New York newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
More from Reuters:
- Loud explosion in Afghan capital Kabul: police
- Myanmar charges 69 protesters with rioting after police crackdown
- Colorado pot campaigner seeks ‘sanctuary’ status for mountain town
- BioLineRX stem cell leukemia drug meets goals in early trial
- Turkish cartoonists fined for suggesting Erdogan is gay
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
NOW WATCH: A lawyer in Florida has come up with an ingenious way for drivers to evade drunken-driving checkpoints
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.