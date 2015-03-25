CNN: Germanwings CEO says 2 US citizens were on plane that crashed

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier Rescue helicopters from the French Gendarmerie and the Air Force are seen in front of the French Alps during a rescue operation next to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015.

The chief executive officer of Germanwings said on Wednesday that two U.S. citizens were among aboard the plane that crashed in France, CNN reported in a tweet.

Investigators were searching for the reason why a German Airbus ploughed into a mountainside in the French Alpson Tuesday, killing all 150 on board, including 16 teenagers returning from a school trip to Spain.

Helicopters flew over the site where the A320 operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline disintegrated after it went down in a remote area of ravines en route to Duesseldorf from Barcelona.

Germanwings said it believed 67 Germans were on the flight, and Spain said 45 passengers had Spanish names. One Belgian was aboard, Australia said two of it nationals had died, and Britain said it was likely some Britons were on the plane.

