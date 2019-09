CNN was hosting an interview with a Gaza Strip resident and an Israeli who lives within the range of Hamas missiles yesterday when the interview was apparently interrupted by a series of loud bombs.



While the bombings abruptly ended the interview, CNN’s Isha Sesay confirmed later that Mohammed Sulaiman, the Gaza resident, was OK.



WATCH:



