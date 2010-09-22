CNN Founder Ted Turner: "Print Is Going To Fade Away Fairly Quickly"

Ted Turner.

CNN founder Ted Turner gave a keynote address Monday at Mashable and the 92Y of Manhattan’s Social Good Summit, where he weighed in on the future of the media industry, including Rupert Murdoch’s paid online model, Twitter and The New York Times.Here’s some of what Turner had to say, emphasis our own, via The Hollywood Reporter:



Asked which media he feels produce good journalism in the digital age, Turner mentioned the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times as doing “a pretty good job,” while the work of some others is “lousy.”

But quality alone doesn’t necessarily save print, he argued. “Print itself is just going to fade away fairly quickly,” given the long and complicated process it takes to put print media together, Turner argued. “You’re either efficient or not around,” he said before highlighting that many people spend more time on Twitter these days.

Asked if digital business models can save the Journal and the industry, Turner offered: “[News Corp. CEO and Journal owner] Rupert [Murdoch] will maybe make the transition.” Paid models could work for print media “if people want the information bad enough,” he said. “It’s the only hope for print.”

