CNN Fired One Of Its News Editors For Plagiarism

CNN announced Friday that it fired one of its news editors, Marie-Louise Gumuchian, for plagiarism.

CNN editors found about 50 instances of plagiarism in Gumuchian’s stories.

Gumuchian was based in CNN’s London bureau and covered international news focused on Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

In a statement, CNN editors said they edited plagiarized portions out of some of Gumuchian’s stories. They completely deleted other plagiarized articles.

Here’s CNN’s full announcement on the firing:

CNN has discovered multiple instances of plagiarism by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, a former CNN news editor. She wrote frequently about international news, writing and reporting about Africa, Europe, and the Middle East from our London bureau. An unpublished story flagged last week during our editing process led to an internal investigation that uncovered other examples in about 50 published stories, and our investigation is ongoing. We’ve terminated Gumuchian’s employment with CNN, and have removed the instances of plagiarism found in her pieces. In some cases, we’ve chosen to delete an entire article. Trust, integrity and simply giving credit where it’s due are among the tenets of journalism we hold dear, and we regret that we published material that did not reflect those essential standards. We also believe in letting audiences know when we’ve remedied situations that threaten to compromise that trust.

