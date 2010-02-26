CNN Falls For 'World's 1st Hot Dog' Hoax

CNN aired a fascinating story about an ancient, 140-year-old hot dog found in Coney Island recently.



organisers from the Coney Island History project put the “fossilized” hot dog and bun on display, saying that it was found while the city demolished Feltman’s Kitchen, one of Astroland’s old eateries “where the first hot dog was made.” It froze into a block of ice, according to the CNN report.

But, whoops!

The whole thing was a publicity stunt “in the grand tradition of Coney Island ballyhoo,” Tricia Vita, spokeswoman for the history project, wrote in a press release.

Both CNN and a local cable station aired a story about the hot dog.

We found CNN’s story on YouTube:



