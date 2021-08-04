CNN execs offered to put Chris Cuomo on leave if he wanted to formally advise Andrew Cuomo on his sexual-harassment allegations, report says

Chris Cuomo (left) interviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (right) on CNN last year. CNN/YouTube

In May, CNN execs suggested that Cuomo take time off and come back if he wanted to advise his brother, per the NYT.

The conversation followed a report that the CNN star advised the governor amid sexual-harassment claims.

A report from the office of the NY AG on Tuesday concluded Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Executives at CNN informally offered to put its star anchor Chris Cuomo on temporary leave if he wanted to formally advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on sexual-harassment allegations, The New York Times reported.

Sources told The Times that the executives suggested the move as an option to Chris Cuomo, in recognition of both his high status at CNN and as the brother of the governor.

According to The Times, the conversation took place in May, after The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo had taken part in strategy calls on how his brother should handle the allegations.

A report from the office of New York’s attorney general, released on Tuesday, concluded that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

It also confirmed that Chris Cuomo helped the governor respond to the allegations in February.

Chris Cuomo publicly apologized to his colleagues in May for advising his brother after the news of his involvement emerged. CNN called it “inappropriate” but did not take any action against Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, and rejected the New York attorney general’s report.