CNN apologizes, disciplines producer after employee was caught on hot-mic joking about Trump's plane crashing

CNN on Friday apologised after one of its producers was caught on a hot mic making a joke about President-elect Donald Trump’s plane crashing.

“An unfortunate and inappropriate remark was made by one of our producers off camera yesterday,” a CNN spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “We have apologised to the Trump transition team, and the producer has been disciplined.”

As correspondent Suzanne Malveaux prepared for a live shot at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant on Thursday, a producer was heard discussing various hand signals with her.

“That means his plane’s crashed — just kidding,” the producer said, prompting a stunned face from Malveaux.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Trump has strongly criticised CNN for months.

During the campaign he referred to the outlet as the “Clinton News Network” and, according to reports, criticised its president during a recent closed door meeting with top television executives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.