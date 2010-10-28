CNN Editor Who Was Fired For Tweeting: No Hard Feelings!

Octavia Nassr.

Photo: CNN

It’s been more than three months since CNN fired Octavia Nasr for lamenting the death of a Hezbollah leader in a tweet. But the former Middle Eastern affairs editor hasn’t spent those three months stewing over the incident, which media observers were reminded of following NPR’s similarly controversial firing of Juan Williams last week.Rather, “I was not devastated,” Nasr told The National, an online news publication of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday. “I carry nothing … It was a shock, it was a crisis, but I didn’t take it to be anything more than a day in the life. Life is full of unexpected things.”



As for what Nasr’s been up to since her split with CNN, no surprise there: media consulting.

[h/t @cjr]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.