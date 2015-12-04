Donald Trump is now the undisputed Republican front-runner once again

A new poll released Friday confirmed a trend: Donald Trump doesn’t have any direct challengers to his status as the Republican presidential front-runner.

The CNN/ORC survey found Trump on top of the crowded field, with 36% support among Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters.

According to CNN, “the new poll finds the businessman with both his broadest support and his widest lead in any national live-interviewer telephone poll since he announced his candidacy in June.”

The next tier of candidates were clustered closely together. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had 16%, followed by retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s 14% and Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) 12%.

All of the rest of the Republican White House hopefuls were in the low single digits, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who had just 3% support, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who garnered a paltry 1%.

One month ago, Carson was edging Trump in Iowa, the influential first-caucus state, and Carson was even leading in some national surveys. But Carson’s support tumbled amid questions about his knowledge of foreign policy and a renewed focus on national-security issues.

Earlier this week, a Quinnipiac University poll similarly found Trump alone at the top of the field. In that survey, Trump had 27% of the vote, followed by Rubio’s 17%, with Cruz and Carson tied at 16% apiece.

