Donald Trump dominated the start of the CNN debate -- and he wasn't even there

CNN’s so-called “undercard” debate opened up with fireworks Wednesday evening — but they weren’t directed against any of the candidates on the stage.

Instead, it was all about real-estate mogul Donald Trump, as each of the four second-tier candidates was asked about the Republican front-runner. Trump won’t take the stage until the main prime-time debate later in the evening.

Indeed, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) was pressed in the very first question on his increasingly hostile remarks toward Trump.

“The idea of America is slipping away. We must not let that happen on our watch,” Jindal declared. “Do we turn this over to a narcissist who only believes in himself?”

CNN moderator Jake Tapper then asked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania) to weigh in on the topic.

“I don’t think it helps when Republicans attack Republicans personally,” Santorum said. “The focus of this debate should be on how we’ll win this election and help improve the quality of life for American workers. And we’re not doing that when we’re out there picking at each other and calling each other names.”

But Jindal, asked by Tapper, held his ground on the Trump issue. He maintained that Trump would ensure former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, a victory in the general election despite her campaign stumbles.

“Look, the reality is Hillary Clinton is gift-wrapping this election to us,” he said. “The best way for us to give this election back would be to nominate a Donald Trump. … Or if God forbid if he were in the White House, we have no idea what he would do. You can’t just attack him on policy; he doesn’t care about policy.”

Jindal added, “He’s not serious.”

Meanwhile, CNN continued to keep the focus on Trump.

Tapper assured Santorum the debate would eventually shift over to policy issues but first wanted to ask Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) about why bombastic real-estate developer was beating him in the polls of his home state. Graham insisted it was too early to be dismayed about the polls.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, another debate moderator, then asked former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) to explain why he wouldn’t back Trump in the general election.

“Donald Trump is not going to be the Republican nominee. Period,” Pataki responded.

The former governor also lamented about the line of questioning.

“Let me just say one word here,” he added. “This is an important election with an enormous number of challenges facing the American people. And the first four questions are about Donald Trump.”

NOW WATCH: Meet the real people who want Donald Trump to be president



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.