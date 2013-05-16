This Is The Most Absurd Graphic That CNN Has Ever Featured

The New York Daily News’ Josh Greenman noticed that CNN conveniently combined Attorney General Eric Holder, convicted murderer Jodi Arias, and O.J. Simpson all into one on-screen chyron on Wednesday:



To put that all in context, Holder is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Arias is set to appear in court on Wednesday to see if she will receive the death penalty after a jury convicted her of first-degree murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. And Simpson took the stand in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday in a long-shot bid to get a new trial in an armed-robbery case.

