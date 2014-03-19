CNN Contributor GOES THERE After Mia Farrow Mocks The Network's Plane Coverage

CNN contributor Sally Kohn had quite the personal comeback after actress Mia Farrow sent a tweet making fun of the cable channel’s round-the-clock coverage of the missing Malaysian plane.

Farrow tweeted a photo of a CNN host standing on a 3D display showing a mock radar and a jet along with the comment, “Has TV ‘news’ gone completely crazy.”

Kohn responded by taking a jab at Farrow’s son, Ronan Farrow, who began hosting an MSNBC show in February.

“Does hiring your son support or refute that assertion?” Kohn wrote.

As of this writing, Farrow hasn’t responded to Kohn’s comment. View the full exchange in its original form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.