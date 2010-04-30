CNN Co-Founder Reese Schonfeld: 'CNN Is At Risk Of Becoming A Bad Joke'

Reese Schonfeld, the man who co-founded CNN with Ted Turner.

Reese Schonfeld, the co-founder of CNN and the Food Network, takes a harsh view of CNN’s dismal ratings.He takes shots CNN’s primetime team, including Campbell Brown, Larry King and Anderson Cooper. “One of them is long since his prime, and the others have no reason to be in prime at all,” he wrote. He quotes Broadway composer Frank Loesser, writing that they are “either too young or too old … too grey or too grassy green.”



Back in 1979, Schonfeld was CNN’s first president and CEO. Working alongside Ted Turner, they created the concept of a 24-hour news network. But in 1982, Turner fired Schonfeld as the moguls continued to butt heads in the company. He eventually wrote a vindictive, tell-all book, Me and Ted Against the World: The unauthorised Story Of The Founding Of CNN, published in 2001.

Schonfeld continues to air his grievances against the network, popping up in the Huffington Post every once in a while. Here’s his most recent kicker:

I think CNN is at risk of becoming a bad joke. Late night comics and cartoonists are already using them as a gag line. Newspapers are asking “experts” how to save them. It’s time for a major change, before moving from “joke” to “tired joke”. Writing this is getting tired, too. It’s making me feel cruel, and, even if April is the cruelest month, I’d rather be writing about something else. Read more at the Huffington Post >

So would we.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.