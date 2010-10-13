CNN Just Clocked Its Worst Primetime Ratings In 10 Years Thanks To Eliot Spitzer And Larry King

CNN executives say they want to give Eliot Spitzer and Kathleen Parker’s week-old discussion program time to grow. But perhaps they’re reconsidering in light of the show’s performance Monday night, when it drew just 311,000 viewers at 8 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research, far fewer than it had any night last week following its Oct. 4 premiere.



The low numbers for “Parker Spitzer” helped give CNN its worst average primetime ratings in 10 years. (See chart below) As did “Larry King Live,” whose exclusive interview with Afghan President Hamid Karzai wasn’t enough to give him more than 196,000 total viewers at 9 p.m.

Larry King is leaving CNN soon enough, to be replaced by Piers Morgan in January. So CNN is relying on Morgan’s show and “Parker Spitzer” to revive its ratings. The hope is that the centre-of-the-road cable news network could start to compete with the more partisan Fox News Channel and MSNBC, whose audiences trounce CNN’s. (Bill O’Reilly and Keith Olbermann, for instance, usually average arout 3 million and 1 million viewers respectively at 8 p.m)

At this point, the task seems nothing short of Herculean.

CNN’s primetime averages, below:

