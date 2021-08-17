CNN clapped back at Ted Cruz after he criticized its female reporter in Afghanistan, contrasting her ‘bravery’ with his ‘running off to Cancún in tough times’

Sen. Ted Cruz. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Cruz tweeted an out-of-context clip of CNN’s Clarissa Ward, accusing the network of cheerleading the Taliban.

CNN responded by saying he was sharing a “misleading soundbite.”

It also contrasted her work with Cruz’s flying to Cancún during a winter storm earlier this year.

CNN’s official Twitter account clapped back at Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas after he accused its correspondent in Afghanistan of cheerleading for the Taliban, contrasting her “bravery” with his decision to fly to Mexico during a winter storm earlier this year.

Cruz on Monday shared an out-of-context clip of Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, in Afghanistan and suggested it showed her praising the Taliban.

He tweeted: “Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)”

The network replied to Cruz’s tweet, saying that Ward had shown “bravery” in reporting from Afghanistan and comparing it with his decision this February to fly to Cancún during a deadly winter storm in Texas. He was widely criticized for the move and flew back early, subsequently saying it was “obviously a mistake.”

“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening,” CNN replied to Cruz via its communications account.

“That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

In the clip shared by Cruz, which was originally posted by the right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, Ward – who is wearing a hijab – was reporting from the streets of Kabul after Afghanistan’s government fell to the Taliban.

She said: “They were just chanting “Death to America,” but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.”

In a fuller version of the seven-minute segment, Ward described being told by Taliban fighters to stand aside because she was a woman, as Insider’s Eliza Relman reported. She described a complex situation on the ground and did not express any praise for the Taliban.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.