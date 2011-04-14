CNN Wants Chris Rock Or Another "African-American Entertainer" For 7 P.M. -- These 6 Comedians Could Liven Things Up

This is curious: CNN is rumoured to be looking for an “African-American entertainer” to headline a show at 7 p.m.



Apparently CNN has been losing minority viewers to MSNBC — and they want them back.

Even more curious: they want someone in comedy.

Chris Rock (who’s currently starring on Broadway in “The Motherfucker with the Hat”) and Aisha Tyler (who voices the female lead on FX’s animated comedy “Archer”) have both been approached.

Yeah, that would be quite a change from John King and Lou Dobbs! How could we not tune in?

Here’s who else might be a good fit. (Not comedian D.L. Hughley, who was a programming fail in 2008.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.