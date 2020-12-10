'You don't mean save the country, you mean save your a--': Chris Cuomo lashes out at Sen. Lindsey Graham for defending Trump's election disinformation

Screenshot via CNN/Screenshot via Fox News CNN host Chris Cuomo and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took aim at Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday night for refusing to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s election loss.

“Seriously senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile?” Cuomo said during his opening monologue on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Cuomo’s sharp rebuke came after Graham defended Trump’s baseless claims of voting irregularities in Georgia during a Fox News interview on Monday.

“There’s a civil war brewing in Georgia, for no good reason,” Graham said. “It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked.”

“What is unreasonable is to sit on your a–, and do nothing, when you’ve got a chance to save the country,” the South Carolina senator told Fox News.

“No, you don’t mean save the country, you mean save your a–,” Cuomo said in response to the clip.

Cuomo described Graham as part of a group of “Retrumplicans,” who have backed the president’s unfounded election fight.

In his #OpeningStatement, @ChrisCuomo channels his inner Inigo Montoya and wonders what it might take for "ReTrumplicans" to accept Joe Biden as President. "Will the SCOTUS nine nuthin' negation of the nugatory nonsense from Trump about the election be enough?" pic.twitter.com/TNYg9T67RD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 9, 2020

The Trump campaign has repeatedly challenged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. The president’s legal team has filed and lost four lawsuits in the state, and some of Georgia’s leaders have shut down attempts to let the state legislature decide the race.

Still, Trump has continued to push unfounded accusations about the election, and Graham is one of many high-profile GOP members supporting him. Only 27 congressional Republicans â€” out of 249 total â€” have acknowledged Trump’s defeat, according to a survey by The Washington Post.

The Department of Homeland Security has widely stated that the 2020 election was the most safe and secure in US history. Likewise, Attorney General William Barr revealed last week that the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the election results.

