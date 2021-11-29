CNN says transcripts that appear to show anchor Chris Cuomo help his brother Andrew Cuomo ‘deserve a thorough review and consideration’

Chris Cuomo on ‘s ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ on May 20, 2021. CNN

CNN addressed new documents appearing to show anchor Chris Cuomo helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the report and transcripts “deserve a thorough review and consideration.”

New transcripts by the New York Attorney General’s Office showed the CNN anchor used media sources to look up information about a woman who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as Governor of New York in August, after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, and a report published by the New York AG’s office said they found that he had engaged in sexual misconduct and created a hostile work environment.

The new documents mounted pressure on the news network to investigate its top anchor as to whether he helped his brother amid the sexual harassment scandal.

“We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days,” CNN said in a statement in response.

