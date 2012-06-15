CNN Gives John King's Evening Show The Boot

Kirsten Acuna
john king cnnJohn King will now serve as CNN’s lead campaign consultant for the presidential election.

Photo: CNN screengrab

CNN cancelled John King’s evening show, “JK USA,” according to The New York Times. King’s not leaving CNN, though.

Instead, he’ll serve as the network’s leading campaign consultant for the presidential election, something he’s done for the past three years with the network. 

CNN executive Ken Jautz said in an internal memo the move was simply to improve political coverage for the year. 

“This is John’s seventh presidential campaign, fourth with CNN, and making him available across our programming lineup allows us to better tap his skills and experience, especially on the ground reporting in major battleground states and among critical voting blocs.”

However, we know its all about the numbers game. 

CNN has suffered from record-low ratings this past April and May, hitting a 20-year monthly ratings low last month.

Naturally, a change was going to begin to take place at CNN, and King’s move to presidential correspondent seems natural, given his program’s declining ratings against competition to all but CNBC’s “Mad Money” and HLN programming.

In its place, Wolf Blitzer‘s “The Situation Room” will expand to three hours at the end of June. 

Let’s look at some of King’s ratings since April:

April 24, 2012

Network 

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

   1,703

       343

        665

CNN

John King USA

     312

        60

          78

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

     716

       130

        246

CNBC

Mad Money

     227

        44

        120

HLN

Prime News

     184

        35

          89

(TVbythenumbers)

May 15, 2012

Network

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

      1,812

           425

           795

CNN

John King USA

        293

            92

            99

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

        769

           169

           281

CNBC

Mad Money

        204

            49

           107

HLN

Prime News

        144

            27

            70

(TVbythenumbers)

June 8, 2012

Network

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

      1,678

           328

           652

CNN

John King USA

        293

            58

           110

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

        486

            99

           152

CNBC

Mad Money

        144

            40

           101

HLN

EVENING EXPRESS

        130

            42

            66

(TVbythenumbers)

