CNN Gives John King's Evening Show The Boot

CNN cancelled John King’s evening show, “JK USA,” according to The New York Times. King’s not leaving CNN, though.
Instead, he’ll serve as the network’s leading campaign consultant for the presidential election, something he’s done for the past three years with the network.
CNN executive Ken Jautz said in an internal memo the move was simply to improve political coverage for the year.
“This is John’s seventh presidential campaign, fourth with CNN, and making him available across our programming lineup allows us to better tap his skills and experience, especially on the ground reporting in major battleground states and among critical voting blocs.”
However, we know its all about the numbers game.
CNN has suffered from record-low ratings this past April and May, hitting a 20-year monthly ratings low last month.
Naturally, a change was going to begin to take place at CNN, and King’s move to presidential correspondent seems natural, given his program’s declining ratings against competition to all but CNBC’s “Mad Money” and HLN programming.
In its place, Wolf Blitzer‘s “The Situation Room” will expand to three hours at the end of June.
Let’s look at some of King’s ratings since April:
April 24, 2012
Network
6PM
P2+ (000s)
25-54 (000s)
35-64 (000s)
FNC
SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER
1,703
343
665
CNN
312
60
78
MSNBC
POLITICS NATION
716
130
246
CNBC
227
44
120
HLN
184
35
89
May 15, 2012
Network
6PM
P2+ (000s)
25-54 (000s)
35-64 (000s)
FNC
SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER
1,812
425
795
CNN
293
92
99
MSNBC
POLITICS NATION
769
169
281
CNBC
204
49
107
HLN
144
27
70
June 8, 2012
Network
6PM
P2+ (000s)
25-54 (000s)
35-64 (000s)
FNC
SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER
1,678
328
652
CNN
293
58
110
MSNBC
POLITICS NATION
486
99
152
CNBC
Mad Money
144
40
101
HLN
EVENING EXPRESS
130
42
66
