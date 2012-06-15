CNN Gives John King's Evening Show The Boot

John King will now serve as CNN’s lead campaign consultant for the presidential election.

CNN cancelled John King’s evening show, “JK USA,” according to The New York Times. King’s not leaving CNN, though.



Instead, he’ll serve as the network’s leading campaign consultant for the presidential election, something he’s done for the past three years with the network.

CNN executive Ken Jautz said in an internal memo the move was simply to improve political coverage for the year.

“This is John’s seventh presidential campaign, fourth with CNN, and making him available across our programming lineup allows us to better tap his skills and experience, especially on the ground reporting in major battleground states and among critical voting blocs.”

However, we know its all about the numbers game.

CNN has suffered from record-low ratings this past April and May, hitting a 20-year monthly ratings low last month.

Naturally, a change was going to begin to take place at CNN, and King’s move to presidential correspondent seems natural, given his program’s declining ratings against competition to all but CNBC’s “Mad Money” and HLN programming.

In its place, Wolf Blitzer‘s “The Situation Room” will expand to three hours at the end of June.

Let’s look at some of King’s ratings since April:

April 24, 2012

Network

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

1,703

343

665

CNN

John King USA

312

60

78

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

716

130

246

CNBC

Mad Money

227

44

120

HLN

Prime News

184

35

89

(TVbythenumbers)

May 15, 2012

Network

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

1,812

425

795

CNN

John King USA

293

92

99

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

769

169

281

CNBC

Mad Money

204

49

107

HLN

Prime News

144

27

70

(TVbythenumbers)

June 8, 2012

Network

6PM

P2+ (000s)

25-54 (000s)

35-64 (000s)

FNC

SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER

1,678

328

652

CNN

John King USA

293

58

110

MSNBC

POLITICS NATION

486

99

152

CNBC

Mad Money

144

40

101

HLN

EVENING EXPRESS

130

42

66

(TVbythenumbers)

