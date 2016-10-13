CNN anchor grills Trump campaign manager in contentious 30-minute live interview

CNN CNN host Brianna Keilar and Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

CNN host Brianna Keilar confronted Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, in a marathon interview lasting almost a half an hour on Wednesday.

The anchor clashed repeatedly with Conway over Trump’s response to newly revealed lewd comments, conduct toward women, and the billionaire’s ongoing tensions with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Conway repeatedly laid into Clinton for her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

The two sparred over Trump’s assertion that as president, he would appoint a special prosecutor to jail Clinton for her use of a private email server.

“He’s talking about going around the Democratic process, talking about jailing your political opponent is something — ,” Keilar said.

“No he’s not. You’re taking it literally,” Conway replied.

“I’m talking about what your candidate is saying, which is more important than what you are saying about this. Which is she has to go to jail,” Keilar said.

“And? What are you saying?” Conway said. “What Americans want to know why she hasn’t been punished at all and why news outlets like this one think it’s ok,” Conway said.

Conway spent much of the interview critiquing CNN’s coverage of the presidential race, arguing that her candidate had not received fair coverage on the network. She lamented that voters would not know about Clinton’s views on Obamacare “unless you read her website or her book because no one asks her,” though Clinton addressed a question about healthcare during the second Democratic debate, among other public forums.

And when Keilar asked why Trump continued attacking Ryan, Conway accused CNN of not covering the speech.

“Has he finished with all the tweets and the comments about Paul Ryan? Is he now turning off the spigot on that?” Keilar said.

“The spigot? Do you know what the theme of the first speech was? Has CNN even covered it? It had a theme,” Conway quipped. “I bet you don’t, because CNN didn’t even cover it.”

“‘Did you attack somebody, did he tweet?’ You’re doing a disservice to the American people by not telling them exactly everything, fully and fairly,” Conway said.

“We’re not putting words in his mouth,” Keilar insisted.

