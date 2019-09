During practically non-stop, breathless coverage of the missing Malaysia jetliner over the past few weeks, CNN has made liberal its use of the “breaking news” and “developing story” chyrons.

That leads to banners like this to describe the sinking of the Titanic … 102 years ago.

(H/T BuzzFeed’s Andrew Kaczynski)

