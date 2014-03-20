CNN Actually Speculated If A Black Hole Swallowed The Missing Malaysia Flight

This is one of the most surreal cable news segments you’ll see.

There have been many different conspiracy theories thrown out about the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, but on Wednesday night CNN speculated whether a “black hole” could be involved.

CNN anchor Don Lemon brought up the idea when prompted by a tweet from a reader — a segment that was first noted by Mediaite. He also brought up tweets comparing the situation to the television series “Lost” and “The Twilight Zone.”

“That’s what people are saying,” he said. “I know it’s preposterous — but is it preposterous?”

Mary Schiavo, a former Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation, said it was indeed preposterous.

“Well, a small black hole would suck in our entire universe, so we know it’s not that. The Bermuda Triangle is often weather. And ‘Lost’ is a TV show.”

She added that she did “love” the theories, however.

Here’s the clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.