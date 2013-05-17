CNN: Obama Ready To Unleash A Swarm Of Military Special Operators On Benghazi Perpetrators

There’s Al Qaeda in Benghazi, and U.S. Special Operations is going to ferret them out.



“The military has fresh plans to capture or kill perpetrators of the attack on the American compound in Benghazi that killed four Americans,” reports Barbara Starr of CNN.

Starr also reported Thursday evening that the Obama administration has had about enough with militants and militant strongholds in Libya and is mulling over the option of openly putting boots on the ground in Libya.

“The FBI leads the criminal investigation in Benghazi, but the military is there if the president wants back-up firepower,” reports Starr.

