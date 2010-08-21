CNN Begs Larry King To Postpone Retirement -- Because Piers Morgan Can't Get US Work Visa

Not dead yet!

Here’s one way to save American jobs:Michael Shain, New York Post:



CNN is asking Larry King to postpone his final show — slated for fall — and stick around until the end of the year, The Post has learned.

British journalist and “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan, who is widely thought to be King’s replacement, is apparently having trouble obtaining a work visa, according to several sources.

It is uncertain how serious the glitch is — but it has apparently held up the long-awaited deal to put Morgan in King’s chair by late October or early November.

[via iwantmedia]

