CNN Beat MSNBC During Obama's Oil Spill Address

Here are the Nielsen numbers from President Obama’s Tuesday night address about the oil spill.



Fox News was on top.

But CNN beat MSNBC, perhaps suggesting that the network, despite its ratings troubles, still has an edge over MSNBC when it comes to straight, unfiltered news events.

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS (approx. 8:01-8:18 PM/ET)

FNC: 2,880,000 in total viewers (656,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,234,000 in total viewers (433,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 1,144,000 in total viewers (230,000 in 25-54)

PRIMETIME (8:00-11:00 PM/ET)

FNC: 2,545,000 in total viewers (569,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,043,000 in total viewers (358,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 797,000 in total viewers (239,000 in 25-54)

