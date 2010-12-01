CNN Asks Business Insider's The Wire: Is WikiLeaks Good Or Bad?

Glynnis MacNicol, editor of Business Insider’s The Wire, talked with CNN earlier today about whether or not the latest WikiLeaks release is a good or a bad thing. The full video is below.



“A lot of this information we already knew,” said MacNicol, “What’s been revealed is how people are talking about it.”

Compared to serious nature of the last WikiLeaks dump (when the release of sensitive military documents was purported to put lives at risk), this latest disclosure has proved much more gossipy. It’s like “the U.N. has written a Page Six column,” said MacNicol. “It’s humanising diplomacy.”



