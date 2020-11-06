CNN's Anderson Cooper describes Trump as 'an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun' after the president ranted about the election from the White House podium

CNN’s Anderson Cooper didn’t mince words when he reacted to President Donald Trump’s grievance-filled speech from the White House podium Thursday evening.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over,” Cooper said.

Trump is currently trailing the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the White House; Biden has 253 electoral votes while Trump has 214.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Thursday aired a grievance-filled speech from the White House podium full of false conspiracy theories alleging widespread election fraud. The rant came as Trump trailed the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, in electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency following the 2020 election.

Among other things, Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the election; claimed the mail-in voting process was “corrupt” and “destroyed our system”; repeated a lie that he had an early lead in some states before it “miraculously” got “whittled away in secret”; claimed a substantial number of “illegal votes” were cast in the election; and said he won states that he actually either lost or have not yet been called.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper didn’t mince words when reacting to Trump’s remarks after the fact.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from the president of the United States,” he said. “It’s sad and it is truly pathetic. And of course it’s dangerous and of course it will go to courts, but you’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all. Nothing. No real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud.”

“He talked about people putting up papers in windows, he talked about things that he’d seen on the internet,” Cooper added. “That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over.”

Watch the clip below:

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

As of Thursday evening, Biden has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 214. The president scored early wins in a number of states on Election Day including Florida, Texas, and Ohio. But Biden quickly gained ground and overtook Trump in electoral votes by notching decisive victories in the upper midwestern battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Now, all eyes are on Pennsylvania. The state carries 20 electoral votes and became a battleground after flipping from voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to voting for Trump in 2016.

The president currently holds a narrow lead over Biden in the state, and his campaign has filed several lawsuits to stop ballots from being counted while he’s ahead. However, Pennsylvania state officials have made it clear that all the ballots will be counted until every vote is recorded, and Biden has steadily gained ground in the state as mail-in ballots are processed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.