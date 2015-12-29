This CNN anchor passed out live on the air but says she's 'fine' now

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow showed true dedication to her work after fainting live on-air Monday. The pregnant broadcaster then recovered and said she and her baby were “fine.”

The incident occurred as Harlow began a story about President Obama and a CNN/ORC poll that found 74% of respondents didn’t approve of how he’s handling the fight on terrorism.

Then, while an on-air graphic filled the screen, Harlow began slurring her words, breathing irregularly, and then fell silent.

Viewers immediately noticed and began tweeting about what happened.

Later, the newswoman returned on-air and addressed the incident.

“For all of you on Twitter asking if I’m OK, thank you so much,” Harlow said. “I got a little hot and I passed out for a moment. I am fine.”

Afterward, the anchor went to the hospital and tweeted how she was doing to fans.

Thank you all for your concern and messages! I am OK! Passed out briefly and am with the doctor now. So thankful to our amazing CNN team.

— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015

Update from the hospital — our little girl due this spring is doing just fine. Was a scare but we are both OK. Thank you all so much!

— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015

Watch the video in which Poppy Harlow faints and her amazing recovery below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.