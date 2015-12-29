This CNN anchor passed out live on the air but says she's 'fine' now

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow showed true dedication to her work after fainting live on-air Monday. The pregnant broadcaster then recovered and said she and her baby were “fine.”
The incident occurred as Harlow began a story about President Obama and a CNN/ORC poll that found 74% of respondents didn’t approve of how he’s handling the fight on terrorism.
Then, while an on-air graphic filled the screen, Harlow began slurring her words, breathing irregularly, and then fell silent.
Viewers immediately noticed and began tweeting about what happened.
Later, the newswoman returned on-air and addressed the incident.
“For all of you on Twitter asking if I’m OK, thank you so much,” Harlow said. “I got a little hot and I passed out for a moment. I am fine.”
Afterward, the anchor went to the hospital and tweeted how she was doing to fans.
Thank you all for your concern and messages! I am OK! Passed out briefly and am with the doctor now. So thankful to our amazing CNN team.
— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015
Update from the hospital — our little girl due this spring is doing just fine. Was a scare but we are both OK. Thank you all so much!
— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015
Watch the video in which Poppy Harlow faints and her amazing recovery below:
