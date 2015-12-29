This CNN anchor passed out live on the air but says she's 'fine' now

Jethro Nededog
Poppy harlow fainted on CNNCNN

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow showed true dedication to her work after fainting live on-air Monday. The pregnant broadcaster then recovered and said she and her baby were “fine.”

The incident occurred as Harlow began a story about President Obama and a CNN/ORC poll that found 74% of respondents didn’t approve of how he’s handling the fight on terrorism.

Then, while an on-air graphic filled the screen, Harlow began slurring her words, breathing irregularly, and then fell silent.

Viewers immediately noticed and began tweeting about what happened.

Later, the newswoman returned on-air and addressed the incident.

“For all of you on Twitter asking if I’m OK, thank you so much,” Harlow said. “I got a little hot and I passed out for a moment. I am fine.”

Afterward, the anchor went to the hospital and tweeted how she was doing to fans.

 

 Watch the video in which Poppy Harlow faints and her amazing recovery below:

