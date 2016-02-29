Donald Trump refused to condemn the KKK

CNN/screenshot Jake Tapper, left, interviews Donald Trump.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly asked Donald Trump on Sunday to denounce David Duke’s support for his candidacy, but Trump insisted he didn’t know anything about the former KKK grand wizard.

“Will you unequivocally condemn David Duke and say that you don’t want his vote and that of other white supremacists in this election?” Tapper asked Trump on “State of the Union.”

But Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, said he didn’t have enough information to answer the question:

I don’t know anything about David Duke, OK? I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. So I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know — did he endorse me or what’s going on? Because I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists. And so you’re asking me a question that I’m supposed to be talking about people that I know nothing about.

BuzzFeed reported last week that Duke, a prominent white nationalist, urged his supporters to back Trump. Duke was quoted saying on his radio show that “voting against Donald Trump at this point is really treason to your heritage.”

On his Sunday show, Tapper continued to press Trump on the subject.

“Even if you don’t know about their endorsement, there are these groups and individuals endorsing you. Would you just say unequivocally that you condemn them and you don’t want their support?” he asked Trump.

But Trump again insisted again he didn’t know about Duke:

I have to look at the group. I mean, I don’t know what group you’re talking about. You wouldn’t want me to condemn a group that I know nothing about. I have to look. If you would send me a list of the groups, I will do research on them. And certainly I would disavow if I thought there was something wrong.

“The Ku Klux Klan?” Tapper interjected.

Trump continued his answer without addressing the KKK.

“You may have groups in there that are totally fine and it would be very unfair. So give me a list of the groups, and I’ll let you know,” he told Tapper.

Tapper seemed somewhat perplexed.

“OK, I mean, I’m just talking about David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan here, but …” he said, trailing off and inviting Trump to comment.

“Honestly, I don’t know David Duke. I don’t believe I’ve ever met him. I’m pretty sure I’ve didn’t meet him. And I just don’t know anything about him,” Trump said.

On Friday, Trump briefly said at a press conference that he would disavow Duke’s support. After his CNN interview generated a small firestorm on Sunday, Trump posted video from the interview and reiterated that he disavowed Duke.

Watch below:

