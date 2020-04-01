Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cuomo is also the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been lauded for his leadership during the pandemic.

During an afternoon press conference, Gov. Cuomo praised his “sweet and beautiful” brother, who he called his “best friend.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Cuomo said that he had been in contact in recent days with people who later tested positive.

“I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel even worse than this illness!” he said.

He plans to continue shooting his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from his basement, where he is quarantining himself.

He joked that his move to the basement has actually left his family quite “pleased” and noted that “even the dogs won’t come downstairs” now.

Cuomo’s older brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been lauded for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis, which has left more than 1,200 dead in New York City alone.

Cuomo’s invited the governor on his show multiple times to discuss the outbreak. Their brotherly banter, including an argument over who was their mother’s favourite, has made for more lighthearted headlines during the outbreak.

At an afternoon press conference, Gov. Cuomo addressed his brother’s recent diagnosis, joking that he’s “young” and “in good shape” but “not as strong as he thinks.”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his brother, Chris Cuomo, was tested positive with coronavirus: “He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend” https://t.co/GhuTW6b2DC pic.twitter.com/BnBNBWeJ0m — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2020

“He’s an essential worker, a member of the press, you go out there, the chance you get infected is very high.

“I spoke to him this morning He’s just worried about his wife and his kids. You see Chris, he has a show on at night, but you just see one dimension, you see a person in his job, and in his job he’s combative and argumentative and pushing people, but that’s his job that’s not who he really is. He’s a really sweet and beautiful guy, and he’s my best friend,” the governor said.

