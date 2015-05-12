CNN analyst rips journalist's story on bin Laden raid as a 'farrago of nonsense'

Veteran investigative journalist Sy Hersh’s controversial story claiming the White House lied about key details of the 2011 operation to hunt down and kill Osama Bin Laden was repudiated this morning by several notable experts.



CNN’s national security analyst Peter Bergen ripped the story, which ran in the London Review of Books, as a “farrago of nonsense that is contravened by a multitude of eyewitness accounts, inconvenient facts and simple common sense.”



And a former top official at the CIA was equally dismissive.



“It’s all wrong,” former CIA deputy director Mike Morell told CBS News on Monday morning. “I started reading the article last night, and I got a third of the way through because every sentence I was reading was wrong.”



The story was also condemned by the White House, with national security spokesman Ned Price saying that it contained “too many inaccuracies and baseless assertions.”

Hersh himself is vigorously defending his story and appeared on CNN to assert that he’s “not out on a limb on this.” He added: “Think about this: a team of SEALS — and our SEALs are the best, there is no question — 24, 25 guys go in to the middle of Pakistan, take out a guy with no air cover, no protection, no security. Are you kidding me?”



