CNN Analyst Hates analysing Debates

Good thing for CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin that last night was the last of the Election ’08 debates: They appear to be boring him to tears. Or at least to idle surfing. Here he is checking up on Facebook during last night’s face-off:



And here he is checking up on the baseball playoffs on MLB.com during the Oct. 2 Palin/Biden showdown.

Jeffrey, we hear you: We skipped last night’s event entirely, and had a really nice dinner.

Photos: Facebook shot via David Cho; MLB.com shot via Ben Saitz.

