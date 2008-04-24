CNET Buddies Up With Yahoo

Another reason to look forward to CNET’s first-quarter earnings this afternoon: a content partnership with Yahoo, that Kara Swisher predicts will be cast as a “big win” for CEO Neil Ashe and the rest of CNET’s current management. Details here are thin, but Swisher describes the deal as an expansion of CNET’s current licensing pact that will make CNET “the major supplier of tech news content” to Yahoo’s tech section and the recently-launched Tech Ticker. (SAI also works with Tech Ticker).



The upside for CNET here is they get major distribution from Yahoo. And presumably, they remove, or at least dampen, competition from Yahoo’s tech sites and blogs, a major threat to CNET’s core business. While significant, this won’t stop the management siege from Jana, the hedge fund that wants to boot CNET management.

