CNET To Jana: Got It. Now Please Go Away

CNET’s response to Jana’s 38-page white paper explaining why the company’s board and mangement are incompetent and should be fired: Thanks! We’ll get back to you!



From Jana’s press release/SEC filing:

CNET Networks said that now that JANA has made public its proposed strategies, they will be carefully reviewed. To the extent there are any new strategies that would create stockholder value, they will be implemented. CNET Networks added that while it welcomes the views of its stockholders, after a preliminary review, the white paper contains numerous misstatements and is misleading in many respects. The Company will respond in due course.

